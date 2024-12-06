Andhra Pradesh

Traditional Saree from Tirumala temple offered to Goddess Padmavathi

On the last day of the Tiruchanoor Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavam, on Friday, the traditional Saree from the Tirumala Srivari Temple was offered to Sri Padmavati Devi to mark the Panchami Thirtham festival.

Uma Devi6 December 2024 - 15:47
Tirumala: On the last day of the Tiruchanoor Padmavati Ammavari Brahmotsavam, on Friday, the traditional Saree from the Tirumala Srivari Temple was offered to Sri Padmavati Devi to mark the Panchami Thirtham festival.

It is an age-old custom to take the Saree from Tirumala on the day of Panchami Thirtham fete every year.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer

J. Syamala Rao, Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary participated in the Saree procession program held at the Srivari Temple.

First, a procession of aromatic ingredients (a mixture of namakopu, sri churnam, musk turmeric, pachhaku, camphor, sandalwood powder, saffron, kichiligadda, and other spices) was taken out at 2.30 AM in the Srivari temple and an Ekantha Tirumanjanam was performed for Goddess Lakshmi in the bosom of Srivaru.

Thereafter, a procession of saffron, Prasadam, tulsi garlands, pattu clothes, and ornaments started from the Tirumala Srivari temple at 4.30 AM.

This procession was taken out through the four mada streets of the temple and then reached Alipiri in Tirupati.

