Traffic Advisory: Hyderabad Braces for Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Vice President’s Visit

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to the city on Friday, the Hyderabad traffic police have announced comprehensive traffic restrictions in various areas between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Schedule of Traffic Restrictions:

3 pm: The Vice President’s convoy will proceed to Genome Valley, Turkapally via a designated route, including prominent landmarks such as PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, and Secunderabad Club.

The Vice President’s convoy will proceed to Genome Valley, Turkapally via a designated route, including prominent landmarks such as PNT Flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza X Roads, and Secunderabad Club. 5 pm: Following the program at Genome Valley, the convoy will journey to Raj Bhavan via specific checkpoints, including Hakimpet Y Junction, Bollaram check post, and Alwal.

Following the program at Genome Valley, the convoy will journey to Raj Bhavan via specific checkpoints, including Hakimpet Y Junction, Bollaram check post, and Alwal. 7:10 pm: The Vice President will depart from Raj Bhavan to Hitex Exhibition Center, traversing through key locations such as V V Statue, Road No. 1/7, and Jubilee Check Post.

The Vice President will depart from Raj Bhavan to Hitex Exhibition Center, traversing through key locations such as V V Statue, Road No. 1/7, and Jubilee Check Post. 8 pm: The convoy will proceed to Begumpet from Hitex Exhibition Centre, with checkpoints including NFCL Junction, Praja Bhavan, and Shyamlal building.

The Hyderabad traffic police have urged citizens to adhere to the specified restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. With major thoroughfares affected during the Vice President’s visit, commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel time to navigate through the city smoothly.

As the city gears up to host this esteemed visit, cooperation from the public is essential to ensure the seamless execution of traffic management measures and the safety of all commuters.