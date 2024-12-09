Tragic Accident in Moosapet Claims Biker’s Life

Hyderabad: A tragic accident in Moosapet, Kukatpally, claimed the life of a motorcyclist early on Monday. The victim, identified as Ramesh, was riding his bike from Erragadda towards Kukatpally when the incident occurred.

Police reports suggest that the accident happened as Ramesh attempted a turn. A private bus, traveling in the same direction, collided with his bike while making the same turn. The impact caused Ramesh to lose control of his vehicle, and he tragically fell under the bus’s rear tire, resulting in fatal injuries.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the Kukatpally police, who responded quickly to the scene. Despite efforts to assist, Ramesh was declared dead at the site. His body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy, while police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Also Read: Who is the Woman Behind the ₹10,16,73,30,00,000 Scam That Shocked the World and Caused ₹22,87,68,96,87,900 in Losses?

This heartbreaking incident highlights the critical importance of road safety and serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by road users. Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.