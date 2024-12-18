Maharashtra

Tragic Boat Collision in Mumbai: 13 Lives Lost, Including 3 Navy Personnel

As of now, 13 individuals have been confirmed dead, and two others are critically injured. Fortunately, around 101 people have been safely rescued. The rescued individuals are currently receiving care and support from the authorities.

Syed Mubashir18 December 2024 - 20:52
Mumbai: A tragic boat accident off the coast of Mumbai claimed the lives of 13 people, including 10 passengers and 3 Navy personnel. The incident occurred when the Neelkamal boat collided with a Navy boat at 3:50 PM. Rescue operations were promptly launched by the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and local authorities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media, stating, “The collision occurred between the Neelkamal boat and a Navy boat at 3:50 PM. So far, 13 people have died, including 10 passengers and 3 Navy personnel. Two others are critically injured. Around 101 people have been safely rescued. Rescue operations were conducted swiftly to save those in danger. The final details will be available by tomorrow morning.”

Additionally, CM Fadnavis announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Authorities are continuing their search for more details on the cause of the collision and will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

