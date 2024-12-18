Unclean Kitchens and Clogged Drains: Mehfil Biryani Darbar Gets Hygiene Warning

Hyderabad: The Task Force team conducted a detailed inspection in the Kacheguda area, focusing on food safety and hygiene standards. Among the establishments inspected, Mehfil Biryani Darbar in Narayanguda was found to have significant lapses in maintaining food safety protocols.

Also Read: Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid 7-Day Interim Bail for Family Function

The inspection revealed the following violations:

Lack of proper certification: Medical records and FSSAI-mandated FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification) certificates for food handlers were not available. Unhygienic Kitchen Conditions: Kitchen walls were greasy and covered in soot.

The floor was patchy, with stagnant water and scattered food waste.

Drains were clogged with food residue, creating an unhygienic environment. Poor storage practices: Food articles in refrigerators, though covered, were not labelled.

Some food items in the storage area were found directly on the ground instead of being placed on racks.

Storage walls were unclean, and the flooring was patchy in certain areas. Faulty Equipment and Maintenance: Refrigerators were found in an unhygienic condition.

The exhaust system was oily and unclean, failing to meet basic hygiene standards.

The establishment was advised to maintain a proper gap between storage racks and walls to ensure cleanliness and prevent contamination. Cooking Oil Quality: The Food Business Operator (FBO) was advised to purchase a Total Polar Compounds (TPC) meter to regularly check the quality of the cooking oil being used.

The Task Force has issued a stern warning to the management of Mehfil Biryani Darbar, emphasizing the urgent need to address these issues to meet the prescribed hygiene and safety standards.

Authorities have also directed the establishment to implement immediate corrective measures to avoid further action. Public health officials stressed that maintaining food safety standards is critical to ensuring consumer safety and well-being. Regular follow-up inspections are expected to ensure compliance with these directives.

This inspection highlights the growing focus on food safety and hygiene in Hyderabad as authorities intensify efforts to monitor and improve standards across food establishments in the city.