Tragic Incident During Ganesh Visarjan Leaves Family in Mourning

Kadapa: A tragic accident occurred during Ganesh Visarjan in Mogamuru Vagu of Veerapanayunipalle Mandal. Two young men, Vamsi and Raja, lost their lives after being crushed under the weight of a Ganesh idol during the immersion ceremony.

The incident unfolded when the idol, being carried for immersion, fell onto the two men, leading to their unfortunate deaths. The community is deeply shocked by the accident, which has left the families of the victims in profound grief. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.