Tragic Incident in Telangana: Son Pushes Mother During Altercation, Leading to Her Death

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events in the Khammam district of Telangana, a son, while under the influence of alcohol, pushed his elderly mother during an altercation over domestic violence against his wife. The incident occurred in Brahmanpally village.

According to reports, T. Papya was allegedly assaulting his wife late last night when his mother intervened in an attempt to protect her daughter-in-law. In a fit of rage, Papya shoved his mother, causing her to collide with a wall. Unfortunately, she sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

Upon receiving the news, local police arrived and registered a case regarding the incident. Investigations are underway to gather further details surrounding the altercation and the circumstances leading to this tragic outcome.

This incident highlights the grave issue of domestic violence and its devastating impact on families, underscoring the need for more awareness and preventive measures within communities.