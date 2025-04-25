Tragic Incident: Noida Man Dies by Suicide After Murdering Ex-Wife Over Child Molestation Allegations

In a shocking turn of events, a man was found dead by suicide in Noida just a day after he allegedly murdered his ex-wife in Delhi’s Patparganj area. The man, who was a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, is suspected to have killed his ex-wife in a violent attack before taking his own life in Noida.

Murder of Ex-Wife in Patparganj

The tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday evening, when Delhi Police received a call about a suspected murder at a residence in Patparganj. Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of a woman lying between two beds on the ground floor. She had suffered severe burns and multiple stab wounds—four to be exact, one to her abdomen and three to her chest. Police also found an empty bottle of kerosene nearby, which indicated the method of the attack.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. CCTV footage from nearby houses showed a man entering and exiting the residence around the estimated time of the crime. The woman’s current husband confirmed that the man in the footage was her ex-husband.

Motive Behind the Murder

Delhi Police investigations revealed that the woman’s ex-husband had previously been accused of molesting a four-year-old girl in the Pandav Nagar area, a complaint for which had been filed. The ex-husband was reportedly angry over the damage to his reputation caused by the molestation case, which he believed had negatively impacted his ability to find work. He had allegedly threatened the woman to withdraw the complaint, warning her of dire consequences if she didn’t comply.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, stated that the ex-husband blamed the woman for the legal trouble he was facing and his inability to secure employment. He had reportedly been harassing her and threatening harm if she didn’t retract the molestation case.

Suicide in Noida

Following the murder, police tracked the suspect’s phone location to Noida, where they found his body near a 23-storey building in Sector 90. The man had taken his own life, days after allegedly committing the brutal murder of his ex-wife. A laptop recovered from the deceased contained internet searches related to suicide, further indicating the man’s intent to end his life.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Actions

The Delhi Police have registered a murder case and launched a full investigation into the incident. A special team, led by Additional DCP Vinit Kumar, is examining the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and the previous accusations against him. Authorities are also looking into the harassment the woman endured leading up to her tragic death.

This horrifying case highlights the extreme consequences of domestic disputes and the devastating impact of unresolved conflicts on individuals and families.

