EntertainmentNews

Tragic Loss for Actor Rajendra Prasad as Daughter Passes Away

The film industry is in mourning as actor Rajendra Prasad faces a personal tragedy with the untimely passing of his daughter, Gayatri, at the age of 38. She reportedly died of a heart attack, leaving her family and loved ones in shock and grief.

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 17:57
250 1 minute read
Tragic Loss for Actor Rajendra Prasad as Daughter Passes Away
Tragic Loss for Actor Rajendra Prasad as Daughter Passes Away

Hyderabad: The film industry is in mourning as actor Rajendra Prasad faces a personal tragedy with the untimely passing of his daughter, Gayatri, at the age of 38. She reportedly died of a heart attack, leaving her family and loved ones in shock and grief.

Gayatri’s unexpected demise has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the film community, where Rajendra Prasad is a respected figure known for his versatile performances and contributions to Telugu cinema. Fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences and support for the grieving family during this difficult time.

The family is currently arranging for her last rites, and many are coming forward to offer their sympathies. Rajendra Prasad’s loss is not just felt by his family but also by the larger community that has admired his work and character throughout the years. Further details about the memorial arrangements are awaited.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 17:57
250 1 minute read

Related Articles

Triptii Dimri impresses audience on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ sets with her vocal prowess

Triptii Dimri impresses audience on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ sets with her vocal prowess

5 October 2024 - 17:12
Rajkummar, Triptii gobble on tempting Gujarati thali in Ahmedabad during Navratri celebrations

Rajkummar, Triptii gobble on tempting Gujarati thali in Ahmedabad during Navratri celebrations

5 October 2024 - 16:32
Karnataka HC stays order declaring Ola's relationship with drivers as Employer-Employee

Karnataka HC stays order declaring Ola’s relationship with drivers as Employer-Employee

5 October 2024 - 16:14
Salman Khan spotted on sets of ‘Bigg Boss Season 18’ shooting for the grand premiere

Salman Khan spotted on sets of ‘Bigg Boss Season 18’ shooting for the grand premiere

5 October 2024 - 15:58
Back to top button