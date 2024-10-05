Tragic Loss for Actor Rajendra Prasad as Daughter Passes Away

Hyderabad: The film industry is in mourning as actor Rajendra Prasad faces a personal tragedy with the untimely passing of his daughter, Gayatri, at the age of 38. She reportedly died of a heart attack, leaving her family and loved ones in shock and grief.

Gayatri’s unexpected demise has sent ripples of sorrow throughout the film community, where Rajendra Prasad is a respected figure known for his versatile performances and contributions to Telugu cinema. Fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences and support for the grieving family during this difficult time.

The family is currently arranging for her last rites, and many are coming forward to offer their sympathies. Rajendra Prasad’s loss is not just felt by his family but also by the larger community that has admired his work and character throughout the years. Further details about the memorial arrangements are awaited.