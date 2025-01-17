Tragic Mall Fire in Jakarta: Five Bodies Found, Dozens Still Missing—What Happened Inside?

Jakarta: A deadly fire at a shopping mall in western Jakarta has claimed at least five lives, with rescue operations still underway to locate survivors and uncover additional victims. The blaze, which erupted on Wednesday evening at Glodok Plaza, has left numerous people missing.

Five Victims Found in Karaoke Room

The bodies of five individuals were discovered inside a karaoke room on the eighth floor of the shopping mall. West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief, Syarifudin, confirmed that the victims have not yet been identified and have been transferred to a police hospital for DNA analysis.

As of Friday, the number of missing persons has increased from eight to 14, with more families reporting missing relatives. Syarifudin also emphasized the significant challenges faced by rescue teams, citing collapsed roofs, partitions, and cables inside the mall, which have hindered search efforts.

Search Efforts Struggle Amid Mall’s Extensive Damage

The fire, which began around 9:20 PM local time on Wednesday, took place in the densely populated Tamansari sub-district, where many visitors were present at the time of the blaze.

Over 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were dispatched to tackle the fire, though embers remained in parts of the building as of late Thursday, suggesting the fire had not been fully extinguished. Rescue teams have entered the cooling phase of firefighting efforts while focusing on searching the seventh and eighth floors, believed to be the last locations of the missing individuals.

Cause of the Fire Still Under Investigation

According to police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi, both police officers and firefighters are still working at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. It is believed that the entertainment areas on the seventh and eighth floors were the point of origin for the blaze.

As authorities continue to identify the victims and search for the missing, the community remains in suspense, awaiting updates. The fire serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by crowded public spaces and the challenges involved in responding to such large-scale emergencies.