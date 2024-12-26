Tragic Road Accident in Fatehpur: Two Killed, Including Schoolgirl, Several Injured

Fatehpur: In a tragic incident early Thursday morning, a truck collided with a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren in the Bindki area of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district.

The collision resulted in the deaths of the rickshaw driver and an 8-year-old schoolgirl, leaving several others injured.

Accident Details

According to Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal, the accident occurred near a turn on the Bindki-Faridpur Road. The rickshaw, driven by 50-year-old Sunil Kumar, was transporting children to GPS School in Barati Nagar, Bindki, when a speeding DCM truck hit the vehicle. The impact was devastating, leading to the instant deaths of Sunil Kumar and a student, Srishti (8), both residents of Rajipur.

Injured Children

The rickshaw was carrying five children at the time of the accident: Vibhu, Devik, Aditi, Adarsh, and Srishti. While some children sustained minor injuries, two of them — Aditi and Vibhu — were critically injured and have been referred to Kanpur for advanced medical treatment.

Public Outcry

The tragic accident sparked outrage among local residents, who blocked the Ambedkar Crossroad in protest, demanding justice and better road safety measures. The blockade caused significant disruption in the area. Police officials, including senior officers, intervened to pacify the crowd, ensuring the road was cleared after discussions with the protestors.

Police Action and Investigation

Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene following the accident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and negligence on the part of the truck driver were key factors leading to the mishap.

Road Safety Concerns in Uttar Pradesh

This incident highlights the persistent road safety issues in Uttar Pradesh, where a significant number of accidents are reported annually due to overspeeding, poor infrastructure, and lack of traffic regulation enforcement.

Community Reaction

The community has expressed grief over the loss of young lives and has called for stringent measures to prevent such tragedies. Local leaders and school authorities have urged the government to improve road safety measures, including better traffic regulation and increased patrolling on accident-prone routes.

Need for Improved Safety Measures