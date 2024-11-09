Hyderabad

Tragic Road Accident in Karnataka Claims Lives of Three Hyderabad Family Members Near Kalaburagi

In a heart-wrenching road accident near Kamalapura in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, three members of a Hyderabad-based family tragically lost their lives. The accident occurred when their car and a Bolero vehicle collided head-on, leading to a devastating impact.

Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 16:12
Tragic Road Accident in Karnataka Claims Lives of Three Hyderabad Family Members Near Kalaburagi
Tragic Road Accident in Karnataka Claims Lives of Three Hyderabad Family Members Near Kalaburagi

In a heart-wrenching road accident near Kamalapura in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, three members of a Hyderabad-based family tragically lost their lives. The accident occurred when their car and a Bolero vehicle collided head-on, leading to a devastating impact. Local authorities report that the accident took place while the family was returning from a pilgrimage to the revered Dattatreya Temple in Ganagapura.

The accident has sent shockwaves through both communities, highlighting the ongoing concerns about road safety in the region. Eyewitnesses describe the scene as severe, with emergency responders quickly reaching the site to provide assistance. Despite their efforts, the impact was fatal for the three family members, who succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Also Read: Building Collapses During Renovation Work in Kolar, Karnataka – No Casualties Reported

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision. Initial reports suggest that factors such as high speed, road conditions, and visibility may have contributed to the crash. Road safety advocates are calling for increased safety measures on busy highways like this one, urging both the state and local government to address recurring accident hotspots.

As the affected family and community mourn this tragic loss, many are reminded of the importance of vigilant driving, especially on high-speed highways.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 16:12

Related Articles

Government City College, Hyderabad achieves NAAC A grade with a historic 3.67 CGPA on a seven-point scale, setting a new standard for government institutions in the state."

Hyderabad’s City College Achieves Historic Milestone with NAAC A Grade

10 November 2024 - 00:56
Young Innovators Shine at Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition: A Showcase of Robotics and Sustainable Tech Solutions

Young Innovators Shine at Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition: A Showcase of Robotics and Sustainable Tech Solutions

9 November 2024 - 20:42
HYDRAA Removes Long-standing Encroachments in Film Nagar, Road Construction to Begin Soon

HYDRAA Removes Long-standing Encroachments in Film Nagar, Road Construction to Begin Soon

9 November 2024 - 19:27
Owaisi Criticizes BJP's "Vote Jihad" Remark, Questions Language Used During PM’s Foreign Visits

Owaisi Criticizes BJP’s “Vote Jihad” Remark, Questions Language Used During PM’s Foreign Visits

9 November 2024 - 19:10
Back to top button