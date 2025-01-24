Travel Chaos Ahead: Industrial Action at Australian Airports Causes Flight Delays

Sydney: International travelers are being warned to expect significant disruptions at Australia’s major airports as ground workers, employed by aviation services company Dnata, stage a strike over ongoing pay dispute. The industrial action, involving more than 1,000 workers, is expected to impact Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane airports.

Details of the Strike

The strike action, which started on Friday, includes four-hour work stoppages by ground workers, as they protest against the lack of progress in pay negotiations. The workers, employed by Dnata, handle ground services for up to 20 major international carriers operating in Australia.

Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier, has stated that while its domestic services will remain unaffected, international flights departing from Sydney could experience delays. The airline has implemented contingency plans to manage the impact on international flights.

Travel Disruptions at Major Airports

Michael Kaine, National Secretary of the Transport Workers Union (TWU), confirmed that disruptions are inevitable due to the industrial action. “There will be disruptions today. That’s the nature of industrial action. There’ll be disruptions at Sydney Airport, Melbourne Airport, and Brisbane Airport, including flight delays,” Kaine stated during an interview with 9News.

Sydney Airport has assured travelers that it is ready to assist airlines in mitigating the impact of the strike and is advising passengers to remain vigilant for updates from their respective airlines.

Background on Pay Dispute

The ongoing pay dispute has been brewing for over a year, as Dnata ground workers have been negotiating with the company for improved wages and conditions. The strike comes after a year of unsuccessful negotiations, leaving workers with no choice but to take industrial action as a final resort.

Qantas Compensation for COVID-19 Dismissals

This industrial action follows last month’s settlement between Qantas and the Transport Workers Union over the wrongful dismissal of over 1,800 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, Qantas agreed to compensate former ground handlers who were illegally laid off during the border closures and lockdowns in 2020.

As part of the agreement, a compensation fund will be set up in early 2025, with payments to be made to the affected workers. The total compensation amount has been set at 120 million Australian dollars (76 million US dollars). The union had filed legal action in the Federal Court on behalf of the workers, who had their roles outsourced in August 2020.

Travelers Advised to Plan Ahead

With ongoing disruptions expected at major airports, travelers are advised to stay updated with the latest flight information and to allow for extra time at the airports. The situation remains fluid, with further industrial action potentially impacting future travel.