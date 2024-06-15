Triathletes Shine at Sub Junior, Junior, and Para ITF National Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The Sub Junior, Junior, and Para ITF National Championship 2024 concluded today at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, showcasing the exceptional talent of young and para-athletes from across the country.

The three-day event, held from June 14 to June 16, featured intense competition in various categories.

Junior Girls Triathlon

Durvisha Pawar (Madhya Pradesh) – Total Time: 31:21

Swim: 0:05:31

T1: 0:01:02

Cycle: 0:13:38

T2: 0:00:28

Run: 0:10:44

Heny Zalavadiya (Gujarat) – Total Time: 32:00

Swim: 0:05:23

T1: 0:00:51

Cycle: 0:14:20

T2: 0:00:41

Run: 0:10:47

Keerthi S (Tamil Nadu) – Total Time: 32:48

Swim: 0:05:29

T1: 0:00:43

Cycle: 0:14:51

T2: 0:00:38

Run: 0:11:09

Sub Junior Girls Triathlon

Nongmaithem Nelshi (Manipur) – Total Time: 32:39

Swim: 0:06:08

T1: 0:00:40

Cycle: 0:14:49

T2: 0:00:44

Run: 0:10:19

Johanna Shiju (Telangana) – Total Time: 34:54

Swim: 0:05:46

T1: 0:00:52

Cycle: 0:15:48

T2: 0:00:37

Run: 0:11:54

Eesha Pujari (Maharashtra) – Total Time: 36:27

Swim: 0:06:23

T1: 0:01:13

Cycle: 0:15:53

T2: 0:00:40

Run: 0:12:21

Sub Junior Boys Triathlon

Thokchom Gautam (Manipur) – Total Time: 27:58

Swim: 0:05:23

T1: 0:00:37

Cycle: 0:12:36

T2: 0:00:40

Run: 0:08:45

Elangbam Naoboy (Manipur) – Total Time: 30:18

Swim: 0:06:15

T1: 0:00:37

Cycle: 0:13:30

T2: 0:00:35

Run: 0:09:22

Jeeth Sai (Karnataka) – Total Time: 31:23

Swim: 0:06:55

T1: 0:01:00

Cycle: 0:13:46

T2: 0:00:29

Run: 0:09:16

Para Female Triathlon

Shashruti Vinayak Nakade (Maharashtra) – Total Time: 57:02

Swim: 0:07:45

T1: 0:01:51

Cycle: 0:19:54

T2: 0:02:12

Run: 0:25:23

Supraja K (Tamil Nadu) – Total Time: 1:05:56

Swim: 0:12:29

T1: 0:02:35

Cycle: 0:23:23

T2: 0:01:43

Run: 0:25:48

Para Male Triathlon

Atharv Patil (Maharashtra) – Total Time: 29:41

Swim: 0:05:32

T1: 0:01:01

Cycle: 0:13:48

T2: 0:00:43

Run: 0:08:39

Binu G (SSCB) – Total Time: 30:12

Swim: 0:05:26

T1: 0:00:53

Cycle: 0:13:47

T2: 0:00:53

Run: 0:09:15

Ganta Ramesh (SSCB) – Total Time: 34:01

Swim: 0:07:04

T1: 0:01:12

Cycle: 0:14:38

T2: 0:00:35

Run: 0:10:35

Open Female Triathlon

Dolly Patil (Maharashtra) – Total Time: 29:40

Swim: 0:04:44

T1: 0:00:44

Cycle: 0:14:06

T2: 0:00:34

Run: 0:09:34

Mansi Mohite (Maharashtra) – Total Time: 30:26

Swim: 0:05:02

T1: 0:00:35

Cycle: 0:13:57

T2: 0:00:53

Run: 0:10:02

Rama Sonkar (Madhya Pradesh) – Total Time: 31:04

Swim: 0:06:06

T1: 0:00:55

Cycle: 0:13:55

T2: 0:00:28

Run: 0:09:42

Open Male Triathlon

Saikhom Bishworjit Singh (SSCB) – Total Time: 27:27

Swim: 0:05:35

T1: 0:00:35

Cycle: 0:12:15

T2: 0:00:46

Run: 0:08:18

Pranab Das (Odisha) – Total Time: 27:29

Swim: 0:06:06

T1: 0:00:34

Cycle: 0:11:53

T2: 0:00:38

Run: 0:08:20

Mayanglambam Nivash Singh (Manipur) – Total Time: 27:30

Swim: 0:06:04

T1: 0:00:38

Cycle: 0:11:48

T2: 0:00:35

Run: 0:08:27

The event saw spirited performances, with participants displaying remarkable athleticism and determination.

The medals were presented by Sri Beerla Illaiah, MLA and Government Whip, Chairman of the Organising Committee, along with Sri P. Madan Mohan, President of the Triathlon Association of Telangana.

The championship not only celebrated the winners but also underscored the growing enthusiasm for triathlon in India.