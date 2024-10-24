Trudeau Faces Resignation Calls from Liberal MPs, Deadline Set for October 28

Ottawa: Internal pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal Party leader escalated on Wednesday, as dissenting Liberal MPs gathered for a closed-door meeting on Parliament Hill, according to a CBC News report.

During the caucus meeting, MPs voiced growing discontent with Trudeau’s leadership. The meeting provided an opportunity for MPs to air their frustrations directly to the prime minister, marking a critical moment for the Liberal Party amid internal divisions.

Trudeau now faces an ultimatum from some within his own party, with dissident MPs urging him to decide his political future by October 28. A document presented at the meeting made the case for Trudeau’s resignation but stopped short of outlining any direct consequences if he fails to step down by the deadline.

According to sources speaking to Radio-Canada, 24 Liberal MPs have signed an agreement calling on Trudeau to resign as party leader. British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler was the one to present the document advocating for Trudeau’s resignation. The document suggested that the Liberal Party could experience a resurgence akin to the Democrats in the U.S. following President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election in the upcoming presidential elections.

During the three-hour-long meeting, each MP was given two minutes to speak. Around 20 MPs, none of them cabinet ministers, stood up to urge Trudeau to step aside before the next federal election, according to sources. However, some MPs also expressed their continued support for Trudeau’s leadership.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the frustrations within the party, emphasizing that it was important for members to express their views openly. “This is something that has been simmering for a while, and it’s important for people to let it out. But this isn’t a ‘code red’ situation. The prime minister can handle the truth,” Miller said, as reported by CBC News.

The internal discord within the Liberal Party has been exacerbated by the recent diplomatic row between Canada and India. Relations between the two nations deteriorated after Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an allegation India has strongly denied. India, in turn, accused Canada of harboring anti-India extremist elements. Nijjar, who was labeled a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2022.

Tensions further escalated when Canada identified India’s High Commissioner and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the Nijjar investigation, adding to the strain on Trudeau’s leadership both internationally and within his party.

As the October 28 deadline approaches, Trudeau faces mounting pressure to make a decision on his future while navigating the growing challenges at home and abroad.