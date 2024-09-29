News

True equality and justice require more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi

"A year ago, we launched the 'Indira Fellowship' with a mission to amplify women's voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women's leadership," Gandhi said on X.

Fouzia Farhana29 September 2024 - 15:21
173 2 minutes read
True equality and justice require more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi
True equality and justice require more women in politics: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Asserting true equality and justice requires more women in politics, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged women, who are passionate about creating real change to join the ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ which aims to create an equal space for ‘women’s interests’ in politics.

“A year ago, we launched the ‘Indira Fellowship’ with a mission to amplify women’s voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women’s leadership,” Gandhi said on X.

“True equality and justice require more women in politics. ‘Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq’ embodies our unwavering commitment to this cause,” he said.

“I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ and become active participants in women-centric politics.  By getting involved, you will contribute to building robust grassroots organisations and driving meaningful change. Join us and register today at http:haktiabhiyan.In,” he said.

“Together, we can create change, from the villages to the nation as a whole,” Gandhi added.

The ‘Shakti Abhiyan’, an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, aims to create an equal space for ‘women’s interests’ in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation ‘of women by women’ at all levels of governance — local bodies, legislative assemblies and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society. 

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana29 September 2024 - 15:21
173 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Illegal Constructions Must Be Removed or Entire City Will Drown in Floodwaters: Hydara Commissioner

Illegal Constructions Must Be Removed or Entire City Will Drown in Floodwaters: Hydara Commissioner

29 September 2024 - 15:32
Public Awareness Campaign to Promote Family Digital Cards Discussed in Chief Minister's Review Meeting

Public Awareness Campaign to Promote Family Digital Cards Discussed in Chief Minister’s Review Meeting

28 September 2024 - 17:32
Supreme Court Ruling Doesn’t Apply to HYDRA Operations: Ranganath

Supreme Court Ruling Doesn’t Apply to HYDRA Operations: Ranganath

18 September 2024 - 17:33
Air India Launches Cityside Check-in and Baggage Drop at RGIA, Hyderabad

Air India Launches Cityside Check-in and Baggage Drop at RGIA, Hyderabad

9 September 2024 - 22:39
Back to top button