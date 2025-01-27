Trump Administration Suspends All Foreign Aid, Orders Comprehensive Review

Washington: The United States has announced the suspension of all foreign aid and ordered a review of American financial assistance to other nations. This move is part of an effort to ensure that foreign aid aligns with the country’s “America First” foreign policy agenda.

The decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

US State Department Confirms Suspension of Foreign Aid for Review

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the media on Sunday, stating that President Trump had made it clear that the United States would no longer “blindly dole out money” with no tangible return for the American people. The review is aimed at realigning foreign assistance to be more efficient and consistent with the United States’ foreign policy priorities.

Focus on National Interests and Efficient Spending

Bruce emphasized that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had paused all foreign assistance funded through the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The review will focus on ensuring that foreign aid is efficient and justifiable based on whether it aligns with American national interests.

“The mandate from the American people was clear — we must refocus on American national interests,” Bruce said, adding that the Department of State and USAID take their stewardship of taxpayer dollars very seriously.

Trump‘s Vision for Foreign Aid: Safeguarding American Interests

As part of the review process, Secretary Rubio will be asking three key questions before any program receives funding: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?

In 2023, USAID distributed nearly USD 45 billion in foreign aid to 158 countries, including significant amounts to nations such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The suspension and review process will closely examine the efficiency and effectiveness of these expenditures moving forward.