Trump Appoints Steven Witkoff as Special Envoy to the Middle East

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed successful real estate investor and philanthropist Steven C. Witkoff as his Special Envoy to the Middle East, tasking him with the critical responsibility of restoring peace in the region.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Trump praised Witkoff for his leadership in both business and philanthropy. “I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Steven C. Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East,” Trump stated. “Steven is a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous,” he added. Trump further expressed confidence that Witkoff would be a strong advocate for peace, stating, “Steve will be an unrelenting voice for peace, and make us all proud.”

Also Read: Trump Announces John Ratcliffe as CIA Director in His Administration

Steven Witkoff’s Career and Achievements

Witkoff is the Chairman and CEO of Witkoff, a company he founded in 1997. Under his leadership, Witkoff has become a prominent player in the real estate sector, having financed, repositioned, and constructed over 70 properties in major business districts both in the United States and internationally. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Steven C. Witkoff to be Special Envoy to the Middle East. Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. pic.twitter.com/gd1Sa6ytqS — President Trump News (@Trump_New123) November 13, 2024

Before establishing Witkoff, Steven Witkoff co-founded Stellar Management Company, where he was instrumental in acquiring and repositioning a portfolio of residential buildings in New York City. His extensive experience in real estate law includes time spent practicing at Dreyer & Traub and Rosenman & Colin, where he represented large developers and investors.

Also Read: Trump 2.0: Key Appointments for His New Administration

Witkoff’s Philanthropy and Public Service

Beyond his business ventures, Witkoff has been an active philanthropist and public servant. He has served on the Executive Committee for the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and as a trustee for the Intrepid Foundation. He is also a board member for the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

Currently, Witkoff serves as Chairman of the University of Miami Business School Real Estate Advisory Board and as a member of the Hofstra University Board of Trustees. In October 2019, he received a prestigious Presidential appointment to the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, reflecting his significant contributions to the arts and public service.

Public Speaker and Global Real Estate Expert

Witkoff is a widely sought-after public speaker, often invited to discuss trends in global real estate. His appointment as Special Envoy to the Middle East reflects his longstanding expertise in managing large-scale projects, his leadership in philanthropy, and his ability to foster diplomatic relationships.

Trump’s Confidence in Witkoff

Trump’s announcement comes as part of his continued efforts to bring experienced leaders into his administration. By appointing Steven Witkoff, Trump aims to bolster US efforts in fostering peace and stability in the Middle East. With his background in business, law, and philanthropy, Witkoff is expected to bring a unique perspective to the role.