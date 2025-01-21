Trump threatens 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada to raise prices for Americans

Washington: In a bold move that could reshape North American trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada starting February 1. Speaking at an Oval Office signing ceremony on Monday, Trump outlined the measure as part of his “America First” trade agenda, signaling significant changes that may raise prices for American consumers.

Impact of Proposed Tariffs

Mexico and Canada, two of the United States’ largest trading partners, collectively accounted for $893 billion in imported goods in the past year. The tariffs aim to address perceived trade imbalances, but experts warn they could lead to retaliatory tariffs, potentially harming U.S. exporters and businesses.

In 2024, the U.S. imported $475 billion in goods from Mexico and $418 billion from Canada. Meanwhile, exports to Canada totaled $354 billion, with $322 billion sent to Mexico. Combined, these nations account for roughly 30% of U.S. imports and a third of U.S. exports. The proposed tariffs are likely to increase consumer prices on goods ranging from cars to agricultural products.

Trump’s Broader Trade Vision

The tariffs align with Trump’s campaign promises of up to 25% levies on goods from neighboring countries and harsher measures, such as a 60% tariff on Chinese imports. During his first term, Trump imposed extensive tariffs on China, many of which remain in place.

Trump also signed an executive order on Monday directing federal agencies to:

Investigate trade deficits with foreign nations.

Analyze the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for potential changes.

Explore the creation of an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs.

The administration will also assess whether stricter trade policies can curb fentanyl trafficking and reduce undocumented migration into the United States.

Divided Economic Advisers

Trump’s economic team remains split over the tariff strategy. While market-focused officials, including Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent, advocate a cautious approach, trade hawks such as Peter Navarro and Howard Lutnick support sweeping measures to project strength on the global stage.

Despite internal debates, Trump remains steadfast in his commitment to overhaul trade policies. “I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families,” Trump said during his inauguration speech on January 20.

Potential Challenges Ahead

The tariffs could present challenges for U.S. consumers already grappling with inflation. Importing companies typically pass the added costs to consumers, potentially driving up prices for everyday goods. Meanwhile, the threat of retaliatory measures from Mexico and Canada adds another layer of economic uncertainty.

What’s Next?

Trump’s announcement is part of a broader push to redefine the nation’s trade policies. With the establishment of the proposed “External Revenue Service,” the administration aims to collect significant tariff revenue while protecting domestic industries.

However, critics argue that such measures could strain international relationships and burden American households. As February 1 approaches, businesses and consumers alike are bracing for the potential economic ripple effects of this sweeping policy shift.

Stay tuned for updates on how this policy evolves and its impact on trade, the economy, and American consumers.