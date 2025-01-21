Will Trump’s Executive Order Save TikTok or Is a Ban Inevitable?

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that delays the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days. The move comes as part of his promise to intervene and prevent the popular app from being removed from U.S. app stores.

Trump’s Executive Action to Delay TikTok Ban

The executive order directs the U.S. Attorney General not to impose fines on app stores or service providers that continue to support TikTok. Additionally, the order mandates that his administration issue letters to each provider, clarifying that there has been no violation of the statute and no liability for actions that have taken place.

Despite these actions, experts and some Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about the legality of the measures, which could face challenges in the courts.

A Dramatic Move to Support TikTok

By signing the order on his first day in office, Trump took a significant step to counter the push from some Republican lawmakers who have called for a sale of TikTok, citing national security concerns due to the app’s Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance.

Earlier on Monday, TikTok CEO Shou Chew attended Trump’s inauguration and sat next to Tulsi Gabbard, nominated to serve as the director of national intelligence. The company also sponsored a Washington event celebrating the inauguration.

TikTok’s Turbulent Weekend and Trump’s Intervention

The executive action followed a tumultuous weekend for TikTok. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law mandating that the app either be banned or sold by January 19. In anticipation of the law’s enforcement, TikTok temporarily shut down on Saturday, but restored service to U.S. users a day later after Trump promised to sign an executive order to protect the app.

Trump had previously floated the idea of a “joint venture” where the U.S. would hold a 50% stake in the app. On Monday, he reiterated his proposal, stating, “If I do the deal for the United States, then I think we should get half.”

The Future of TikTok in the U.S.

The executive order also prevents enforcement of the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law by former President Joe Biden in April 2024. This law required TikTok to be banned in the U.S. unless it sold to a U.S. or allied buyer by January 19.

Also Read: Trump’s Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship Sparks Immediate Legal Battle

While Trump’s executive action delays the TikTok ban, its ultimate fate remains uncertain. It’s unclear if ByteDance would agree to sell TikTok, especially under terms set by the U.S. government.

Trump’s TikTok Stance and National Security Concerns

During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump explained that his decision to intervene was influenced by his use of TikTok. “And remember, TikTok is largely about kids, young kids. If China is going to get information about young kids out of it, to be honest, I think we have bigger problems than that,” Trump stated.

He also mentioned that the executive order gave him the authority to either “sell it or close it,” adding, “I have the right to either sell it or close it, and we’ll make that determination.”

Conclusion: What’s Next for TikTok?

While the executive order delays the TikTok ban, the app’s future in the U.S. is still uncertain. The 75-day delay will provide more time for negotiations, but it remains to be seen whether ByteDance will agree to sell the app or if the U.S. will enforce a ban as originally mandated by the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

Stay tuned for updates on the legal and regulatory battle over TikTok in the United States.