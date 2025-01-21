Trump’s Bold Claim: “I Can End the Ukraine War in a Day” – But Will Putin Agree?

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his support for legal immigration during a news conference on Monday, stating that the nation would need more legal immigrants as manufacturing expands under his tariff policies. Trump highlighted that his administration’s approach to tariffs would encourage companies to set up manufacturing plants in the U.S., thus creating a demand for more workers.

Trump’s Support for Legal Immigration

“I’m fine with legal immigration. I like it. We need people, and I’m absolutely fine with it. We want to have it,” Trump said, adding that legal immigration would be crucial to meet workforce needs as U.S. manufacturing grows.

During the news conference, Trump signed executive orders aimed at stopping illegal immigration, tightening visa procedures, and preventing terrorism. Despite these measures, he assured the public that legal immigration would remain a priority. “We need legal immigration because we’re going to have a lot of companies coming in to avoid tariffs,” Trump explained.

National Emergency at the U.S.-Mexico Border

Additionally, Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S. southern border, which would allow for the deployment of the National Guard and expedite the construction of a border wall. His orders also called for requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico. In a significant policy move, Trump also stated that some categories of children born in the U.S. would no longer automatically receive citizenship under his administration’s new measures.

Designation of Drug Cartels as Terrorist Organizations

Trump further declared drug cartels as terrorist organizations, which he said could lead to the use of U.S. military forces to target these groups in Mexico.

Trump Issues Warning to BRICS Nations

In terms of international trade, Trump issued a warning to BRICS nations, threatening them with 100% tariffs if they develop an alternative currency to the U.S. dollar. India, a key member of the BRICS group, has already rejected the idea of a BRICS currency.

President Trump on the Ukraine Conflict

The president also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, claiming that he could end the war on his first day in office. While Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready to negotiate a deal, he asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not.

Potential Trip to China and Trade Tariffs

Trump also shared that he had received an invitation to visit China and was considering a trip later this year. As part of his broader economic strategy, Trump indicated that he might impose a 10% tariff on all imports due to the U.S. trade deficit with most countries. The threatened 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, related to illegal migration and drug trafficking, are set to take effect on February 1, 2025.

