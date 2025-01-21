Washington: Usha Vance created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. Her husband, J.D. Vance, was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States in a ceremony that marked a significant milestone for the Indian-American community and highlighted the role of the First Indian-American Second Lady.

A Historic Moment at the Swearing-In Ceremony

During the ceremony, Usha Vance held a Bible in one hand and their daughter, Mirabel Rose, in the other, as J.D. Vance took the oath of office. The oath was administered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a long-time mentor to Usha Vance.

The event was graced by the presence of President Donald Trump, who quipped that Usha Vance might be smarter than her husband and suggested he could have chosen her as the Vice President. This light-hearted remark highlighted Usha’s accomplishments and intellectual prowess.

A Family Affair

The Vance children – Ewan Blaine, 7, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel Rose, 3 – were present during the ceremony. Clad in formal suits, the boys added a touch of charm, while Usha, dressed elegantly in pink, looked on proudly. J.D. Vance’s mother, Beverly Aikins, who has overcome personal struggles with addiction, stood by the family, embodying their journey of resilience and hope.

Usha Vance: First Indian-American Second Lady

Usha Vance: A Trailblazing Background

Usha Vance, born to Telugu immigrants from India, Radhakrishna “Krish” Chilukuri and Lakshmi Chilukuri, embodies the American dream. Her father is an aerospace engineer, and her mother is the provost at the University of California, San Diego. Usha’s achievements are a testament to her upbringing and the values instilled by her parents.

After excelling academically, Usha attended Yale University, where she met J.D. Vance. Their connection blossomed amidst the challenging environment of an Ivy League institution, and they tied the knot in 2014.

J.D. Vance’s Journey: From Humble Beginnings to the Vice Presidency

J.D. Vance’s life story is one of perseverance and transformation. Raised in Middleton, Ohio, by his grandmother due to his mother’s struggles with addiction, he joined the military to escape a tumultuous environment. His admission to Yale was a turning point, though he often felt out of place. In his memoir, he credited Usha as his “spirit guide,” saying, “In a place that always seemed a little foreign, Usha’s presence made me feel at home.”

After graduating, J.D. briefly practiced law before transitioning to a career in venture capital. His foray into politics saw him elected to the Senate in 2022, culminating in his current role as Vice President.

Usha’s Professional Achievements as American Second Lady

Usha Vance’s legal career is distinguished by her tenure as a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh. A corporate litigator by profession, she left her prestigious law firm to support her husband’s Vice Presidential campaign. Her transition from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party further underscores her alignment with J.D. Vance’s political vision.

First Indian-American Second Lady at the Forefront

Usha Vance’s ascent as Second Lady is a significant milestone for the Indian-American community. It underscores the growing influence of this diaspora in U.S. politics and society. Her journey from being the daughter of immigrants to occupying one of the highest offices in the country is a story of determination, excellence, and breaking barriers.

As Second Lady, Usha Vance is poised to bring her unique perspective and experiences to the role. Her background in law, combined with her deep understanding of diverse cultures, positions her to contribute meaningfully to her husband’s administration.