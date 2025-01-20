Donald Trump Sworn in as the 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to power for a second term with bold plans to reshape US policies.

Washington: Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking his dramatic return to power for a second term. This milestone comes four years after he left the American capital in political exile.

At 78 years old, the Republican leader is back at the White House with a renewed, strongman persona and a vision of an all-powerful presidency. His plans include an aggressive reset of US policies across various sectors such as immigration, tariffs, and energy.

In a separate ceremony, J.D. Vance also took the oath of office as the Vice President, alongside President Trump’s swearing-in.