TRUZON SOLAR Launched by Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd with Mahesh Babu as Brand Ambassador

Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in India’s clean energy sector, has officially launched its new brand, TRUZON SOLAR, to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape.

With over 15 years of industry expertise, TRUZON SOLAR is committed to sustainability, affordability, and cutting-edge technology to drive India toward a greener future.

The brand’s vision is ambitious: to secure a spot among the Top 5 Solar EPC Companies in India, expand globally, and lead the charge in the adoption of solar energy as a sustainable solution for businesses and households.

Mahesh Babu Joins as Brand Ambassador

To amplify its mission and reach, TRUZON SOLAR has partnered with superstar Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. The collaboration was unveiled with a new television commercial (TVC) featuring the actor, aiming to inspire and educate audiences about the transformative benefits of solar energy.

Mahesh Babu expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“I am honored to represent TRUZON SOLAR, a brand dedicated to sustainable energy and a brighter future. This collaboration is more than an endorsement—it’s a step toward a cleaner, greener world for future generations.”

Supporting India’s Renewable Energy Goals

The launch aligns with India’s intensified focus on renewable energy, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable future. Initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Muft Bijli Yojana, which promote solar energy adoption through subsidies, have created a fertile environment for brands like TRUZON SOLAR to thrive.

India’s renewable energy capacity has already surpassed 200 GW, with a goal of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030. TRUZON SOLAR aims to be a key contributor to this mission, supporting the government’s push for clean, green energy solutions.

Leadership Speaks on the Launch

Ch. Bhavani Suresh, Founder and Managing Director of Suntek Energy Systems, emphasized:

“Solar energy is no longer a choice—it is a necessity. With TRUZON SOLAR, we aim to make sustainable energy accessible to all. Our collaboration with Mahesh Babu will help us raise awareness about the benefits of solar energy and accelerate its adoption across India.”

Sri Ajay Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Chairman of IRCS Telangana, added:

“TRUZON SOLAR’s innovative approach aligns with India’s vision for renewable energy expansion. By focusing on affordability and quality, the brand is positioned to drive solar adoption across the nation.”

TRUZON SOLAR’s Growth Strategy

National Expansion:

By March 2025, TRUZON SOLAR plans to establish fulfillment centers in key states, including Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, ensuring a robust supply chain. Dealer Network Growth:

Expanding its dealer network in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, TRUZON SOLAR aims to strengthen its customer base and provide top-notch support across the country. Tech-Driven Solutions:

The launch of a state-of-the-art mobile application will allow users to track the performance and savings of their solar systems in real time, making renewable energy adoption seamless and user-friendly.

About TRUZON SOLAR

Established in 2008 by Shri Ch. Bhavani Suresh, TRUZON SOLAR is a leader in the renewable energy sector, offering high-quality solar power solutions to over 20,000 customers across India. Accredited as the No.1 Solar Company for Renewable Energy by TSREDCO and MNRE, the brand has a proven track record of excellence, with projects for large corporations, government organizations, and industries nationwide.

With a workforce of over 100 on-roll employees and 200+ contract employees, TRUZON SOLAR continues to innovate with sustainable energy solutions that have a positive environmental and social impact.

Looking Ahead

As India advances toward its renewable energy goals, TRUZON SOLAR is poised to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of solar power. The brand’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and affordability positions it as a leader in the clean energy revolution.

For more details, visit TRUZON SOLAR’s official website.