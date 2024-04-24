TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2024: Key Details and how to apply

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the schedule for the TS Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2024. Scheduled to commence from May 24 until June 2, 2024, these exams offer a chance for students who fell short of the minimum marks in one or two subjects during the recent TS Intermediate exams.

Eligibility for the supplementary exams extends to students who missed the 35 percent mark requirement. This opportunity provides them with a chance to improve their scores and advance academically.

The application window for the supplementary exams is limited, underscoring the importance of timely submission to secure participation. Aspiring candidates should diligently adhere to the deadlines to ensure their eligibility for the exams.

To access the registration process, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

1) Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do.

2) Look for the “News & Announcements” section or its equivalent.

3) Locate the link specifically dedicated to “TS Inter Supplementary Registration Form.”

4) Complete and submit the application form as per the provided instructions.

5) Retain a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

In addition to the supplementary exam details, TSBIE has also released the results for the Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year examinations. Students can access their marks through the official TSBIE websites or the ‘T App Folio’ mobile app.

The pass percentage for 1st-year students in the Telangana Intermediate exams is reported at 60.01 percent, while 2nd-year students achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 64.19 percent.

As the exam dates draw near, candidates are encouraged to stay vigilant for any further announcements or updates related to the examination process on the official TSBIE website.

Stay tuned for more updates and information regarding the TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2024.