TS Inter Results 2024: Here is latest update, When and where to Check

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to unveil the results for class 11 and 12 on April 24th at 11:00 AM, according to multiple media reports.

Students who have eagerly awaited their exam outcomes can swiftly navigate to the official website of TSBIE to retrieve their results. Accessing the results is simple – just head to results.bsetelangana.org or results.bse.telangan.gov.in.

Alternatively, candidates can opt for the convenience of the T-app Folio mobile app. By downloading the app from the Google Store and inputting their login credentials – including the candidate’s name, date of birth, and roll number – students can promptly view their results.

Given the looming Lok Sabha Elections, expectations are high for an expedited result release, potentially even earlier than last year’s announcement.

Here’s a quick guide on how to check your TBSE Telangana Inter Result 2024:

Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website. Look out for the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ link prominently displayed on the homepage. For 2nd year students, select the ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ option. For 1st year students, click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’. Input your roll number and hit enter. Voila! Your results will appear on the screen, ready for download or printing.

Recalling last year’s statistics, the results were declared on May 10th, with an overall pass percentage of 86.8%. Keep an eye out for the release of the toppers list, typically announced shortly after the results are declared.

With approximately 10 lakh candidates eagerly awaiting their fate, anticipation is palpable as the results are poised for release today. Stay tuned for further updates!