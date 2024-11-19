TSCS President Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Thalassemia Prevention

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), a registered non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about thalassemia and sickle cell diseases, had an important meeting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. Revanth Reddy, to discuss the growing concerns related to thalassemia in the state and the urgent need for a government order (G.O.) to prevent the disorder. The meeting took place at the Chief Minister’s office, with TSCS President Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur from Ramagundam, and Mr. Tej Narayan, owner of Mahalaxmi Jewellers, also in attendance.

The primary focus of the meeting was the need for stronger measures to tackle thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that can be managed but not cured. TSCS highlighted the progress of its ongoing Thalassemia Prevention Project, which currently covers three districts in Telangana. During the discussion, TSCS reminded the Chief Minister of his recent visit to their society, a visit that was warmly recalled by Shri. Revanth Reddy, reinforcing his connection to the cause.

TSCS presented a detailed briefing on the current situation in Telangana, where thalassemia continues to affect many families. The society emphasized the need for a structured plan to prevent the disorder, focusing on early detection, genetic counseling, and public awareness. They urged the Chief Minister to introduce a government order (G.O.) that would mandate preventive measures, including mandatory screening for thalassemia and genetic counseling in the state.

In response, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his full support for the cause and assured TSCS of his commitment to make thalassemia prevention a priority. The Chief Minister acknowledged the valuable work being done by TSCS and expressed his determination to take actionable steps to address this critical health issue. He instructed Dr. S. Sangeeta Satyanarayana, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister, to provide the best possible support to TSCS in its efforts.

Speaking about the meeting, TSCS President Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal said, “We are extremely honored to have met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Revanth Reddy to explain the situation of thalassemia in Telangana. We shared with him the urgent need for a government order to support the prevention of thalassemia in the state. Thalassemia is a preventable disorder, and if addressed properly, it can even be eradicated. The Chief Minister has pledged his full support to this cause, and we are grateful for his commitment.”

Agarwal further added, “Thalassemia affects not just the individuals diagnosed with it, but also their families. We’ve all seen the hardships that children suffering from thalassemia face on a daily basis. Our society has been working tirelessly to ease their suffering, and this meeting has given us hope for stronger government support in the future.”

The TSCS delegation also provided the Health Ministry and the Secretary with a detailed plan outlining steps to move forward in the fight against thalassemia. With the Chief Minister’s backing, TSCS hopes to create a framework for thalassemia prevention that will save lives and reduce the social and financial burden of the disorder in Telangana.

The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) is committed to raising awareness and preventing thalassemia through public health campaigns, prenatal screening, and genetic counseling. The organization continues to collaborate with various stakeholders, including the government, healthcare providers, and the community, to ensure a healthier future for the children of Telangana.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to combat thalassemia, and with the Chief Minister’s support, TSCS is optimistic about the impact these efforts will have on the health and wellbeing of the people in Telangana.