TSLSA Leads Nation in National Lok Adalat, Settles Over 10 Lakh Cases

Sri Ch. Panchakshari, Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), addressed the media on September 6, 2024, highlighting Telangana’s remarkable achievement in the 2nd National Lok Adalat held on June 8, 2024.

Telangana secured the top position nationwide, with 10,33,051 cases successfully disposed of in district courts and the High Court.

A total of ₹750 crore was awarded as compensation to beneficiaries, with 5,71,486 pre-litigation cases and 4,61,565 pending cases settled.

Looking ahead, Sri Panchakshari urged the public to take advantage of the upcoming National Lok Adalat on September 28, 2024, to settle civil disputes and compoundable criminal cases, emphasizing that settlements reached through Lok Adalat are final and save both time and money.