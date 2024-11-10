TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download Now

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the Group 3 Hall Tickets 2024 for candidates appearing in the upcoming recruitment examination. Candidates who have successfully registered for the TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2024 can now download their admit cards from the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 3 Written Examination is scheduled to take place on November 17 and 18, 2024, and candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Important Exam Details for TSPSC Group 3 Candidates:

Exam Dates : November 17 (Paper 1 & Paper 2) and November 18 (Paper 3)

: (Paper 1 & Paper 2) and (Paper 3) Session Timings :

: November 17, 2024 : Paper 1 : 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM Paper 2 : 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM

: November 18, 2024 : Paper 3 : 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

:

Also Read: Madrasa Students Face Uncertain Future as Supreme Court Declares Kamil and Fazil Degrees Unconstitutional

Also Read: Maharashtra Elections: Congress Promises 5 Key Guarantees, Including Rs 3,000 Monthly for Women and Free Bus Service

Note: The hall ticket download option will be available until November 17, 2024.

How to Download TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024

To download your TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Official TSPSC Website: www.tspsc.gov.in Locate the Hall Ticket Download Link: Look for the link labeled “Download TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024” on the homepage. Enter Login Credentials: Enter your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth to access the hall ticket. Download and Save: Download the admit card and keep a printout for exam day.

For your convenience, here is the Direct Link to Download TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024.

Important Instructions for TSPSC Group 3 Exam Day

Reporting Time :

: Morning Session : Arrive at the exam center by 8:30 AM (Entry will close at 9:30 AM ).

: Arrive at the exam center by (Entry will close at ). Afternoon Session : Arrive by 1:30 PM (Entry will close at 2:30 PM ).

: Arrive by (Entry will close at ). Strict Entry Times : Late entry is not allowed after the cut-off times.

: Late entry is after the cut-off times. Hall Ticket: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the downloaded hall ticket to the exam center.

Technical Assistance

If you encounter any issues while downloading your hall ticket, you can contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at:

Email: [email protected].

Final Reminder:

Ensure that you download the TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket well in advance.

well in advance. Keep your hall ticket safely for the entire exam duration and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Follow the exam day guidelines carefully to avoid any issues.

Don’t forget, the TSPSC Group 3 exam is a key opportunity for many aspiring candidates in Telangana, and your timely preparation can make all the difference!