TVS Motor Company Launches ‘A Blaze of Black’ Dark Edition of TVS Apache 160 Series in Telangana

Hyderabad: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment, has launched the ‘A Blaze of Black’ Dark Edition variant of the TVS Apache 160 series motorcycles. This includes the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V, which were unveiled in Telangana.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is India’s most powerful 160cc oil-cooled motorcycle, delivering 17.5 PS @ 9250 rpm. Both motorcycles boast best-in-segment performance features, including three ride modes, a digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp, and GTT (Glide Through Traffic).

The segment-first ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS settings, offering Sport, Urban, and Rain modes tailored for different riding environments. With a presence in over 60 countries, TVS Apache has become the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brand globally.

Originating from the TVS Racing DNA, the series leads in innovation through its performance, unique design, technology, and engineering, all focused on rider engagement, safety, and comfort. Developed under the “Track To Road” philosophy, the TVS Apache series has transformed from a product to an aspirational motorcycle brand, democratizing racing along the way.

Speaking on the announcement, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said, “Rooted in a rich racing legacy of over four decades, the TVS Apache series has evolved into a global community of over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide.

Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of performance, the TVS Apache series stands as a testament to cutting-edge technology. Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look.

With its shiny black finish and completely new avatar, the bike exudes a fearless and unstoppable spirit that sets it apart from the rest. The minimal graphics design, with a black TVS logo embossed on its tank and blacked-out exhaust, further enhances this stunning machine’s aesthetic appeal.”

The new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series is expected to capture the imagination of motorcycle enthusiasts with its striking appearance and superior performance features.

Key Features of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Highest power in segment 17.6 PS

Highest power-to-weight ratio

3 Ride Modes

LED Headlamp with DRL

Key Features of the TVS Apache RTR 160

3 Ride Modes – Rain, Urban and Sport

LED Headlamp

The Black Edition TVS Apache RTR 160 series will be available at a special price of INR 1, 09,990 (ex-showroom Hyderabad) for TVS Apache RTR 160, and INR 1, 19,990 (ex-showroom Hyderabad) for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.