Twist in Sexual Harassment Case Against Satyavedu TDP MLA Satyavedu

In a surprising turn of events, the woman who had accused Satyavedu TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam of sexual harassment has withdrawn her complaint after reaching a compromise.

The development came to light during a court hearing where the lawyers representing both parties informed the High Court of the settlement.

Consequently, the High Court has disposed of the quash petition filed by Koneti Adimulam, in which he claimed the allegations were false and sought to dismiss the case.

Past Allegations Against MLA Koneti Adimulam

The case gained widespread attention after the victim earlier accused the MLA of blackmail and sexual assault.

She alleged that he had been blackmailing her for several days and, on one occasion, raped her in a room while threatening to kill her and her family if she didn’t comply.

The victim also claimed that several other women, including government employees, had faced similar abuse at his hands.