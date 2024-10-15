Two AEs Suspended After 100 Fall Ill Due to Contaminated Water in Medak

Medak: In response to the incident where 100 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Sanjeevan Rao Peta village of Narayankhed Mandal, two Assistant Engineers (AEs) were suspended today. The order was issued by Mission Bhagiratha ENC Krupakar Reddy, holding the engineers responsible for the water contamination incident.

The suspended officials include Grid AE Ravi Kumar and Intra AE Srikanth, who were found negligent in ensuring the supply of clean drinking water. The suspension comes after a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Following the incident, Additional Collector and Narayankhed MLA Sanjeeva Reddy visited the affected village to assess the situation and ensure immediate action to prevent further harm. Authorities are taking steps to resolve the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.