Two Arrested After Encounter in Delhi for Role in 80-Armed Robbery Cases

New Delhi: In a significant development, two men wanted in connection with 80-armed robbery cases across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Sunday following a brief encounter with the police. The duo, identified as Rohit Kapoor from Dwarka and Rinku from the Khyala area of Delhi, were apprehended by the West Delhi police after a tip-off about their whereabouts led to a swift operation.

Arrest of Robbery Suspects After Police Encounter

The Delhi Police formed multiple teams to track down the accused and covered all possible escape routes. On the morning of Sunday, December 29, the police noticed suspicious movement near the Cement Siding area of Madipur, Punjabi Bagh.

Upon spotting the suspects, the police asked them to stop for questioning. However, the suspects opened fire on the police officers, which resulted in the bullets striking the bulletproof jackets of the officers.

In response, the police returned fire, injuring both suspects in their legs. The injured men were quickly taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment under police custody.

The two arrested men are reportedly involved in a string of armed robberies across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. They are believed to have committed numerous crimes, including violent robberies targeting both individuals and businesses.

Authorities have stated that the suspects were part of an organized gang that had been active for some time, carrying out high-profile robberies using weapons to intimidate and steal from their victims.

Recent Robbery Incidents in Delhi

The Delhi Police have been actively cracking down on robbery gangs, and this arrest marks another significant success. Earlier this week, a man identified as Nadeem, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for robbery in the Shahdara area. Nadeem was allegedly involved in a violent robbery targeting a victim in the region.

In another recent incident, a man was robbed of Rs 8.5 lakh in Narela, a locality in outer-north Delhi. The victim, Vinay Tiwari, was on his way to deposit the cash in a bank when the robber attacked him using itching powder, blinding the victim temporarily before making off with the large sum of money.

Additionally, earlier this month, four individuals were arrested for their involvement in the armed robbery of Rs 18 lakh at Hazrat Nizamuddin, located in South Delhi. This robbery took place when two individuals were transporting a significant sum of money, and they were attacked by armed assailants who fled the scene after taking the money.

Another notable case this month involved two armed assailants who robbed a man and his companion of Rs 18.9 lakh on December 10. This robbery took place on the streets of Delhi when the assailants, using force, took control of the victim’s cash and fled without a trace.

Earlier in December, a high-profile case saw the arrest of ten suspects involved in a Rs 90 lakh robbery in Karol Bagh, a popular commercial area in central Delhi. The crime occurred when two employees were transporting the money to another branch, only to be ambushed by the robbers who made off with the large sum.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Alleges Plans to Arrest Delhi CM Atishi and Raid AAP Leaders Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections

Impact of Crime on Delhi’s Security

The rise in violent robberies in Delhi has raised concerns about public safety and security. Many of these robberies involve armed criminals, who use intimidation and violence to carry out their crimes.

The Delhi Police have ramped up their efforts to curb the growing wave of crime, conducting operations to apprehend suspects involved in high-profile robberies. These arrests, along with increased vigilance and intelligence sharing, are critical in reducing criminal activity in the capital.

Despite these efforts, the continuous string of robberies highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the law enforcement authorities in controlling crime in the city. The police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to assist in the prevention of future crimes.