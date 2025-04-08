Two Brides, One Groom: Wedding Invitation from Andhra’s Sri Satya Sai District Goes Viral

In a surprising turn of events that has caught the attention of social media users across India, a wedding invitation from Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satya Sai district has gone viral — not for its design, but for its rare and unconventional content.

The invite features one groom and two brides, and the wedding is all set to take place on April 10 in Gorantla town, drawing both curiosity and commentary from netizens.

One Groom, Two Brides – A Rare Marriage Format

In India, it’s customary for one man to marry one woman. However, defying this norm, a man from Andhra Pradesh is set to marry two sisters simultaneously. The groom, identified as N. Gangaraju, hails from Sri Satya Sai district, while the brides, K. Srilakshmi and K. Aishwarya, are sisters from Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka.

According to the wedding card that is now circulating widely online, the ceremony will be conducted traditionally with Vedic rituals and festive celebrations.

Grand Ceremony Planned on April 10

The wedding celebrations will be held at a single venue in Gorantla, with both brides and the groom participating in the ceremony together. The wedding card boldly reads, “One Groom, Two Brides”, leaving social media users both amused and intrigued.

Social Media Reactions

As expected, the wedding invitation has sparked a wave of humorous and thought-provoking reactions online. While many are calling the groom “bold-hearted,” others are joking about how one marriage is hard enough to manage — let alone two at the same time.

Similar Incidents in the Region

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time such a marriage has made headlines in South India. Just recently, a man named Sidam Suryadev from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana married two women — Lal Devi and Jalakar Devi — in a similar viral wedding.