Two GST Officials Accused of Bribery; CBI Registers Case 10 Months After Complaint

Ten months after a complaint was filed, the CBI has finally registered a case against two GST officials accused of taking a bribe.

The GST officials allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe not only to reopen a previously closed iron shop but also demanded more money later.

Syed Feroz, representing Grade One Iron Scrap Merchants, filed a complaint on October 4, 2023, stating that GST Superintendent V.D. Anand Kumar and Inspector Manish Sharma asked for a bribe to avoid imposing penalties on alleged tax irregularities.

According to Feroz, the officials conducted raids on his shop on July 4, three months prior, and threatened to impose a ₹25 lakh fine. However, they offered to cancel the fine in exchange for a ₹10 lakh bribe, which was eventually negotiated down to ₹5 lakh after Feroz pleaded with them.

Feroz claimed he handed over the money at a hotel that same evening but was later pressured to pay an additional ₹3 lakh. When he refused, an argument ensued between them, leading the GST officials to file a complaint against him at Saroor Nagar Police Station, resulting in his arrest.

Feroz detailed these events in his complaint to the CBI on October 4, 2023. After an investigation, the CBI found preliminary evidence supporting Feroz’s allegations.

As a result, the CBI has registered a case against the two GST officials, Anand Kumar and Manish Sharma, and has begun an investigation.