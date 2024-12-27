Two Killed in Hyderabad Bullet Bike Crash: Rider Suspected to be Drunk

Hyderabad: A tragic accident in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur, Hyderabad, resulted in the death of two young men after their Bullet motorcycle crashed into a divider on the 100-feet road.

The high-speed crash left Raghubabu, a resident of Borabanda, dead at the scene, while the second victim, Aakansh, died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Suspected Drunk Driving Causes Fatal Crash

The police suspect that the rider of the motorcycle may have been under the influence of alcohol, which contributed to the crash. Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the deadly collision.

Also Read: Four Arrested, Including Two Policemen, for Smuggling Duty-Free Liquor from Hyderabad Airport

Road Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding road safety in Hyderabad, particularly with respect to speeding and impaired driving. The crash highlights the dangers of reckless riding, especially on high-traffic roads. As investigations continue, the police are urging motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic rules, and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

Further Investigations Ongoing

The Hyderabad police are carrying out further inquiries into the crash to determine if there were other contributing factors, such as road conditions or mechanical failure. The community has expressed its grief, and local authorities are emphasizing the need for enhanced road safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This fatal crash serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and adherence to traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.