Two militants killed 4 security men injured in separate gunbattles in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two suspected militants were killed and four security men were injured in separate ongoing gunbattles in Kashmir on Saturday, officials said on Saturday.

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter broke out in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district when an operation was launched by the joint operation after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

The encounter is still underway.

The Army said the operation was launched on a specific input.

“Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice& @crpf_srinagar in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress,” Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Another encounter between militants and security forces is underway in Srinagar- the summer capital of J&K.

The encounter- the first in Srinagar in over two years- broke out earlier the day between militants and security forces in the Khaniyar area.

Officials said the operation is still underway and four security personnel have been injured.

The gunbattle erupted in the Khaniyar area of downtown Srinagar during a cordon and a search operation (CASO) which was jointly carried out by the Police and central armed police force.

Officials said the CASO was launched Friday night following an input about militant presence.

“ The exchange of fire is going on,” officials said.

“A cordon & search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police said in a post on X.

The last gunbattle in Srinagar took place on September 20, 2022 at the Nowgam area in which two local militants of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) were killed.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway in Bandipora district where there was an exchange of fire late Friday.

The Army said that late Friday evening, suspicious movement was spotted in the Panar area in Bandipora and when the militants were challenged, they opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. A search operation is underway.

“On 01 Nov 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The exchange of fire in Bandipora took place hours after militants shot at and injured two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in central Kashmir’s Budgam district