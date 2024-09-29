Two-Year Ban Imposed on Foreign Players Opting Out of IPL

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has announced a two-year ban for any foreign player who declares themselves unavailable for the season without a valid reason after being purchased in the IPL auction.

This new regulation applies to the 2025-2027 seasons. According to the governing council, any player who fails to participate after being bought, without justifiable grounds, will face a two-year suspension. Furthermore, in minor auctions, the price tag for foreign players will not exceed the highest retention price (₹18 crore), and in mega auctions, it will be capped at the highest bid.

However, if a player is unavailable due to medical reasons or injury, no penalties will be imposed, provided that confirmation is received from the player’s home board regarding their situation.

Additionally, registration for foreign players will be mandatory in major auctions. This regulation is intended to prevent players from participating in minor auctions for the lure of larger payouts. Teams usually place higher bets on specific players during these smaller auctions.

It is noteworthy that all IPL franchises presented their various demands to the IPL governing council back in July.