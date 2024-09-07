Two-year-old boy fatally stabbed by older brother in Chicago-area home

Joliet: A two-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his six-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois, police said. The child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Joliet police said.

Their mother called 911 and told police she was at the home, but in a different room at the time of the stabbing, WLS-TV reported on Saturday. Everyone in this incident is a victim,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told reporters. “We are always looking for the why.

Those are answers we are hopeful that we are going to get but we may never get just because of some of the difficulties that surround the investigation.”

The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and the victim’s family is cooperating with investigators, police said. Joliet is southwest of Chicago