U Mumba Pick Up Their First Win of the Season, Defeat Gujarat Giants

Hyderabad: Amir Mohammad Zafar Danesh delivered an outstanding performance for U Mumba as they defeated Gujarat Giants to secure their first points of the season with a 33-27 victory. Guman Singh, who scored 3 points for Gujarat Giants, had ironically been part of the U Mumba squad last year.

LIVE MATCH SUMMARY

U Mumba gained the first points of the match thanks to Manjeet and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. However, Gujarat Giants fought hard from the outset to keep the opposition in check. After the initial exchanges, U Mumba’s lead was overturned as Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, and Jitender Yadav helped Gujarat Giants take control.

The contest remained close, with neither side willing to concede ground. Manjeet led the charge for U Mumba, helping them hold a 3-point lead midway through the first half. Himanshu then executed a Super Tackle for Gujarat Giants, bringing the game back to level terms. U Mumba edged ahead at the end of the first half, leading 14-13.

Early in the second half, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh inflicted an ALL OUT on Gujarat Giants, giving U Mumba crucial momentum. Despite their efforts, Gujarat Giants couldn’t stage a comeback. With 10 minutes left, U Mumba held a 5-point lead.

In the final moments, Zafardanesh reached the 10-point mark for the game as U Mumba consolidated their lead. Despite Gujarat Giants’ relentless attempts, U Mumba emerged victorious.

Upcoming PKL Season 11 Matches on Tuesday, October 24:

Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas – 8:00 PM

– Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas – 8:00 PM Match 2 – Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 9:00 PM

For all updates on the Pro Kabaddi League, visit www.prokabaddi.com, download the official Pro Kabaddi app, or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from October 18.

