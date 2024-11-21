U.S. Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Gautam Adani in Bribery Case?

New York: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, ranked among the world’s wealthiest individuals, is facing serious legal trouble as a U.S. court has issued an arrest warrant against him. The case pertains to allegations of a $265 million bribery and fraud scheme, as reported by Reuters.

Bribery and Securities Fraud Charges

Adani, along with seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in a New York court. The charges accuse them of orchestrating a scheme to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian state officials, reportedly in Andhra Pradesh, in exchange for favorable terms in solar power contracts.

The alleged scheme, according to the DOJ, was designed to secure lucrative solar power deals that could yield profits exceeding $2 billion over two decades. Adani also faces securities fraud charges in a separate case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adani Group Denies Allegations

In response to these accusations, the Adani Group strongly denied the charges, calling them “baseless” and reaffirming its adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks.

“The allegations made by the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC against directors of Adani Green are baseless and firmly denied,” a spokesperson for the group said in an official statement.

Market Impact

Following the news, Adani Group stocks experienced a steep decline:

Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy plummeted by 20% each.

and plummeted by 20% each. Other companies, including Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, also suffered significant losses.

This marks yet another major hit to the conglomerate’s market value, which had already faced scrutiny earlier this year following reports by the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research.

Arrest Warrants and International Implications

Court documents indicate that arrest warrants have been issued for both Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. U.S. prosecutors are expected to forward these warrants to international law enforcement agencies, raising the possibility of extradition proceedings.

Broader Context

The allegations come amid heightened global scrutiny of corporate governance and corruption. If proven, the charges could have far-reaching implications for the Adani Group and India’s image in the global business community.

As the case unfolds, the world will be closely watching how one of India’s most prominent industrialists navigates this unprecedented legal and reputational challenge.