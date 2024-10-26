U.S. Steps Up Deportations of Indian Nationals in Major Immigration Crackdown

New Delhi: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has detained Indian nationals residing illegally in the country and deported them back to India this week. The DHS shared this information through a press release but has not disclosed the exact number of deportees or additional details.

According to the release, the DHS, through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), deported these Indian nationals to India on October 22 via a special flight. This week’s flight reflects the ongoing cooperation between the Indian government and other international partners to combat illegal migration and address human trafficking. DHS strictly enforces U.S. immigration laws and takes stern action against individuals entering the country illegally.

Since the Presidential Border Security Proclamation and related interim rules were introduced in June 2024, there has been a 55% drop in cases of illegal immigration at southwestern entry points. Since June, the DHS has deported or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to over 145 countries, including India. The statement highlighted that Indian nationals residing without necessary legal grounds in the U.S. are being removed rapidly.

The Department of Homeland Security is authorized to reduce illegal migration, promote the use of safe, legal, and orderly pathways, and combat international criminal networks involved in human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Over the past year, DHS has deported illegal immigrants from multiple countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, China, and India.

It is noteworthy that DHS has deported or returned more individuals in 2024 than in any year since 2010, and it indicated that this effort will continue.