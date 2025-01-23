U19 World Cup: Trisha, Bowlers Star as India Enter Super Six with 60-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

Kuala Lumpur: G. Trisha top-scored with 49 while the bowlers put in a brilliant collective performance as India defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs to secure a spot in the Super Six stage of the 2025 ICC U19 T20 Women’s World Cup. The match took place at the Bayuemas Oval on Thursday.

Batting first in overcast conditions and on a slow wicket, Trisha stood firm, hitting five fours and a six in her 44-ball knock to help India post 118/9. Sri Lanka’s response was disappointing as they were reduced to 26/5 in the Power-play, thanks to outstanding bowling by Shabnam Shakil and Joshitha V.J., who claimed two wickets each. Sri Lanka eventually managed to score just 58/9.

Also Read: Alankrita Sahai Reveals Her Passion for Playing Complex Roles

India’s innings was initially in trouble after Sri Lanka took quick wickets to leave India at 17/2 in 4.2 overs. However, rain halted the game, and after the resumption, Trisha anchored the innings, building partnerships of 31 with captain Niki Prasad and 30 with Bhavika Ahire. Despite Sri Lanka’s fightback, India managed to add 70 more runs and cross the 110-run mark.

When defending the modest total, India’s bowlers were on point from the beginning. Shabnam and Joshitha each picked two wickets, while a run-out of Sri Lanka’s captain Manudi Nanayakkara further tilted the match in India’s favor.

Sri Lanka could not recover and finished their innings at 58/9, giving India a comfortable 60-run win. India remains unbeaten in the tournament and will next face Bangladesh in their first Super Six game at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, followed by a clash with Scotland on January 28.

Brief Scores:

India : 118/9 in 20 overs (G. Trisha 49, Mithila Vinod 16; Pramudi Methsara 2-10, Limansa Thilakarathna 2-14)

: 118/9 in 20 overs (G. Trisha 49, Mithila Vinod 16; Pramudi Methsara 2-10, Limansa Thilakarathna 2-14) Sri Lanka : 58/9 in 20 overs (Rashmika Sewwandi 15; Parunika Sisodia 2-7, Shabnam Shakil 2-9)

: 58/9 in 20 overs (Rashmika Sewwandi 15; Parunika Sisodia 2-7, Shabnam Shakil 2-9) India won by 60 runs.