Ukraine Launches 9/11 Style Attack on Russia: Drones Hit High-Rises in Kazan: Video

Kazan, Russia: In a dramatic escalation of the war, Ukrainian drones struck high-rise buildings in Kazan, Tatarstan, on Saturday morning, over 600 miles from the front lines. The attack caused significant damage to residential buildings, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The strike has drawn attention for its scale and the dramatic visuals that have since gone viral.

Tatarstan’s governor, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed that a total of eight drones were involved in the assault. Six drones targeted residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility, and one was shot down over a river. A video showing a drone crashing into the upper floors of a high-rise building, verified by The Associated Press, is spreading rapidly across social media.

Authorities in Kazan acted swiftly, suspending flights at the city’s airport and canceling all public gatherings for the weekend as a safety measure. Despite the dramatic attack, local officials confirmed there were no fatalities or injuries.

This attack comes after a deadly Ukrainian missile strike in the Russian town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk border region, that killed six people, including a child. The escalating use of drones in the ongoing conflict highlights the shift in tactics, with Ukraine increasingly targeting Russian territory.

Moscow has retaliated by launching a series of drone strikes into Ukraine, sending 113 drones overnight on Saturday. Ukrainian forces reported shooting down 57 drones, while 56 others were likely disabled through electronic jamming. Meanwhile, drone attacks in Kharkiv wounded several civilians, further adding to the tension.

The visuals from Kazan’s drone strike have shocked the world, with many comparing the attack to the 9/11 style strikes, where high-rise buildings were targeted. The Baza Telegram channel also released unverified footage showing one of the drone strikes causing a significant explosion on impact.

Russian aviation authorities have temporarily halted flights at Kazan airport and imposed flight restrictions at Izhevsk, a smaller city northeast of Kazan. The Russian government has condemned the attack, with President Vladimir Putin calling it a “declaration of war.”

Key Details:

Ukrainian drones strike high-rise buildings in Kazan, causing significant damage.

No casualties reported, but the strike disrupted air travel at Kazan airport.

The attack follows a missile strike in Russia’s Kursk region, killing six people.

Moscow retaliates by sending drones into Ukraine, shooting down many.

Russian President Putin calls the strike a “declaration of war.”

This attack further intensifies the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the growing use of drones in warfare. As the war escalates, the international community watches closely, with both sides preparing for further hostilities.