Umpire Recalls “Massive Error” in 2019 ODI World Cup Final That Cost New Zealand Trophy

Marais Erasmus, the renowned cricket umpire, has candidly acknowledged a significant error made during the dramatic 2019 ODI World Cup final clash between England and New Zealand. In a recent revelation, Erasmus disclosed that he and fellow umpire Kumar Dharmasena mistakenly awarded six runs instead of five for an overthrow incident involving Martin Guptill in the crucial 50th over of England’s run chase.

Reflecting on the fateful moment, Erasmus recounted an exchange with Dharmasena the morning after the match, where they both realized the gravity of their oversight. Despite reviewing the incident the following day, Erasmus admitted that in the heat of the moment on the field, they had mistakenly communicated ‘six’ to each other without realizing that the batsmen, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid, hadn’t crossed.

According to the rulebook, the overthrow incident should have been scored as five runs (one plus four), as TV replays confirmed that Stokes and Rashid hadn’t crossed at the instant of Guptill’s throw.

Law 19.8 of the MCC rulebook explicitly states the protocol for such incidents, emphasizing that runs scored from overthrows or wilful fielding acts should account for penalties, boundaries, and runs completed by batsmen at the moment of the throw.

The erroneous decision to award six runs instead of five proved crucial, as it contributed to England’s remarkable comeback and eventual victory via boundary count in the Super Over, clinching their maiden ODI World Cup title.

Erasmus’ candid admission sheds light on the complexities of umpiring decisions in high-pressure situations and underscores the importance of meticulous adherence to cricketing regulations. Despite the error, the 2019 World Cup final remains etched in cricketing history as one of the most thrilling encounters ever witnessed on the global stage.