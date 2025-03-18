UN Expresses Concern Over Houthi Threats Following US Airstrikes in Yemen

United Nations: The United Nations (UN) has expressed deep concern over the Houthi threat to resume attacks on ships in the Red Sea after recent US airstrikes in Yemen, a UN spokesman stated on Monday.

UN Calls for Freedom of Navigation and Restraint

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq relayed the message of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, emphasizing the importance of full freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

“We reiterate our concern at the launching of multiple strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen by the United States in recent days,” Haq said.

US Airstrikes Kill 53, Injure 101 in Yemen

The Houthis reported that the recent US airstrikes resulted in:

53 deaths , including civilians

, including 101 injuries

Power disruptions in Sana’a City, Sa’ada, and Al Baydah governorates

The Xinhua News Agency confirmed that the casualty toll included civilians, raising concerns over regional stability and humanitarian impact.

UN Urges De-Escalation to Avoid Further Destabilization

The UN has called for immediate restraint and a cessation of all military activities, warning that any further escalation could:

Increase regional tensions

Trigger retaliation cycles

Worsen Yemen’s dire humanitarian crisis

“The United Nations remains committed to broader de-escalation in Yemen and continued engagement with regional and international stakeholders to secure a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Haq added.

UN Security Council Resolution on Houthi Attacks

The UN emphasized the importance of adhering to the recent Security Council resolution, which addresses Houthi attacks on commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has been actively engaging with Yemeni, regional, and international stakeholders to promote diplomacy and prevent further instability.

Diplomatic Efforts to Prevent Red Sea Crisis

Grundberg urged the international community to support UN-led mediation efforts, warning that the complexity of the regional situation, including the Red Sea conflict, requires diplomatic intervention.

The UN continues to advocate for adherence to international humanitarian law while working toward a long-term peaceful resolution for Yemen.