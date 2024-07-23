Union Budget 2024: Memes Galore on Social Media as Netizens React to Key Announcements

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday, introducing a series of key announcements aimed at bolstering the economy.

Among the highlights were nine priorities that include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation, and reforms.

However, the budget has sparked a mix of reactions across the political spectrum and social media. Amidst these reactions, netizens turned to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the budget through a flood of memes.

There’s a Michael Scott meme for every occasion, including the Union Budget. pic.twitter.com/iwsTKM1fcS — Shaonli Nath (@NathShaonli) February 1, 2022

Government to salaried people during every budget pic.twitter.com/2cnanglqTk — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) June 12, 2022

#Budget

Bihari engineers from other states going to bihar after bihar getting 26,000CR from centre pic.twitter.com/EDunvWYkgY — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) July 23, 2024

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022

What Telangana people got in Union Budget 2024



Idea credits : @xavierunclelite pic.twitter.com/TMFwjaT25J — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 23, 2024

Memes to Ease Budget Woes:

As is often the case with major national events, netizens didn’t hold back, expressing their views on the budget with humor and satire. Here are a few memes that tickled our funny bone:

Memes highlighting the allocation of funds and the supposed favoritism towards certain states.

Satirical takes on the reactions from political parties.

Humorous depictions of the common man’s experience with the new budget announcements.

Political Reactions:

The budget drew controversial reactions, particularly due to its perceived bias towards the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, where multiple projects were initiated. BJP’s allies from Bihar praised the budget, with the Janata Dal (United) asserting that these measures would foster development and help the state become ‘aatmanirbhar’. Similarly, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Andhra Pradesh welcomed the budget, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stating that it would significantly contribute to the state’s progress.

Opposition’s Critique:

On the other hand, the opposition labeled the Union Budget as a “kursi bachao budget” driven by political motives, accusing it of ignoring states ruled by opposition parties to “appease” BJP’s allies. The Congress party criticized the budget for focusing more on posturing than actionable measures, alleging that the “copy-paste government” borrowed heavily from their manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated, “The Modi government’s ‘copycat budget’ could not even copy the Congress’ Nyay Patra properly! The Modi government’s budget is distributing half-hearted ‘rewadis (freebies)’ to dupe its coalition partners so that the NDA survives.”

Viral on X:

The platform X witnessed a viral wave of memes and posts, making it a hotspot for public sentiment regarding the Union Budget 2024. As the budget discussions continue, the internet remains abuzz with humor and critique, reflecting the diverse perspectives of the Indian populace.

Conclusion:

The Union Budget 2024 has undoubtedly stirred a wide range of reactions, from political endorsements to public satire. As the nation digests the financial plans for the upcoming year, social media will continue to be a barometer of public opinion, blending serious discourse with light-hearted humor.