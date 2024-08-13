University Of Hyderabad first among Indian Multi-Disciplinary Universities in Nature Index rankings

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence (IoE), on Monday said it has once again featured in the top position in the latest Nature Index rankings 2024.

The UoH has been ranked first among Indian Universities and 16th among all institutions in the Academic sector, the University said in a release here .

The Nature Index is an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences (includes Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Health Sciences and Physical Sciences)