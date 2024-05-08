Unmarried couple commit suicide

Muzaffarnagar (UP): An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Bhorakala area on Monday, they said.

According to police, the duo took the extreme step as their parents did not approve of their relationship.

Vipin Kumar (22) and Nisha had eloped from their home before consuming poison. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, Circle Officer Ravi Shankar told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed, he said.