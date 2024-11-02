Unstoppable Young Duo of Devank and Ayan Lead Patna Pirates to Thrilling Win against UP Yoddhas

Hyderabad: In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the Patna Pirates staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the UP Yoddhas 42-37 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The young duo of Devank and Ayan proved instrumental in this victory, with Devank netting 11 points and Ayan contributing 9.

The match began with the UP Yoddhas making a strong start, thanks to their captain Surender Gill and Gagan Gowda, who quickly established a 3-point lead. The Yoddhas’ defense was formidable, and 7 minutes into the match, they inflicted an ALL OUT on the Patna Pirates, extending their lead to 7 points. However, the Pirates refused to back down, with Devank and Ayan leading the charge.

Midway through the first half, despite the Yoddhas holding a commanding lead, the Pirates started to mount a comeback. Ayan took charge in the attack, supported brilliantly by Shubham Shinde’s defense. The turning point came with 5 minutes left in the first half when the Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT on the Yoddhas, leveling the score at 15-15. The Pirates finished the first half strong, leading 23-19.

The second half saw the Patna Pirates maintain their momentum, initially pulling ahead. However, the Yoddhas, led by Bharat and Hitesh, kept the game tight. The Pirates’ trio of Devank, Ayan, and Shubham Shinde worked seamlessly, holding onto their slim lead. With just half an hour remaining, the Pirates were ahead by 3 points, but the match remained competitive.

In the final phase, Devank completed yet another Super 10, contributing significantly to his team’s efforts. The Patna Pirates landed another ALL OUT on the Yoddhas, solidifying their lead and ultimately sealing their third victory of the season.

Upcoming Matches for PKL Season 11 on Sunday, November 3:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers – 8 PM

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba – 9 PM

Stay updated on the Pro Kabaddi League by visiting www.prokabaddi.com, downloading the Official Pro Kabaddi app, or following @prokabaddi on social media. The league is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

For further information, please contact:

WordsWork Communications Consulting

Dhruvan Sharma | +91 9501730311 | [email protected]

Abhimanyu Sen | +91 9818768691 | [email protected]

Noel Adrian Corera | +91 8851537227 | [email protected]